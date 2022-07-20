ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Indiana Mall Shooter Appeared to Post Chilling Messages With Nazi Imagery

By Alan Halaly
 3 days ago
Just a few hours before he opened fire in a packed Indiana food court on Sunday evening, 20-year-old gunman Jonathan Sapirman appears to have made chilling posts on 4chan that warned of his plan and invoked Nazi imagery. Sapirman, 20, walked to the Greenwood Park Mall from his apartment...

ninja Gaiden
2d ago

Take away social medias and news embellishing these guys and they will not have any reason to commit these crimes to get famous.

motor1
3d ago

another crazy person. television. writing on sites how crazy they are prior to shootings. I guess it was the guns that drove the dead susp. to the mall and forced him to pull the trigger on the firearm..

Jimmy Crack
2d ago

Assault weapon? Everything can be called an assault weapon. No such thing but a scary word anti gun groups and dems call them because it makes them sound more dangerous.

Related
Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

Utah Teen Pleads Guilty To Systematically Murdering His Family as They Got Home

When he was 16, Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie allegedly shot his family members in piecemeal fashion, killing his mother and three younger siblings as they arrived home and attempting to kill his father. Now 19, Haynie has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, all of which carry a minimum sentence of 25 years to life. Prosecutors say the murder victims were shot in the head and the father in the leg, and an attorney said Haynie killed his family members “fairly soon” after each got home, starting with his mother and 12-year-old sister. According to a probable cause statement, a neighbor drove Haynie and his father to the hospital that evening, at which point Haynie confessed, ABC4 reported. Police arrested the then-teen at the hospital and say that he has refused to share his motive in the intervening years.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Coffee cup helps US police crack 46-year-old cold case after 300 interviews and task force didn’t

A coffee cup discarded at Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year has led to a decades-long murder case apparently being almost solved.David Sinopoli, 68, was taken into custody on Sunday morning and is currently being held without bail in connection with the death of Lindy Sue Biechler, 19, according to Pennsylvania authorities. She was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in Lancaster County in December 1975, and a decades-long search for the suspect had stumped investigators.It was not until researchers from a Virginia-based DNA analysis firm used a new technique to pinpoint Mr Sinopoli as a possible suspect, in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

Hero armed citizen landed 8 of 10 shots at 40 yards to stop mass shooting in 15 seconds

Eli Dicken, the armed citizen who stopped a mass shooter in an Indiana mall on Sunday, was carrying a pistol under the state’s recently enacted constitutional carry law, which went into effect on July 1. Just 15 seconds after the mass shooter opened fire, Dicken steadied himself on a pole and fired eight to 10 shots, striking the gunman from 40 yards away, police said.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
