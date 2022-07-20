ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

1st Annual Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival in August

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOCKING HILLS – Bigfoot, when many people hear the word they automatically think of Washington, Oregon. The forests of the pacific northwest, but did you know Ohio is one of the top states in the nation for Bigfoot encounters. Ohio usually ranks...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Moo Moo Car Wash Opens on 665 in Grove City

GROVE City – Moo Moo car wash is now open just north of Commerical Point. Moo Moo Car wash on 665 just North of the Pickaway county line and that’s good for North Pickaway and for Grove City. For residents in Orient and Commerical point, it offers a new way to wash your car in the area, for Grove City it adds an additional Moo Moo car wash to the area.
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Tree Crashes into Home During Storm

Ross County – Around 1:30 severe weather wreaked havoc across Ohio, mostly affecting trees, and powerlines, for one homeowner their home was involved. During the storm, a homeowner who lives in Londonderry Ohio close to Route 50, told Sciotopost that a big tree in the backyard split in two with the heavy winds, and half of that tree crashed into their home. To add insult in injury, they also lost power.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe. Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new to this city. Not your average sneaker store. More...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Hocking County, OH
State
Washington State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Logan, OH
State
Oregon State
Hocking County, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

Deborah Kim Davis, 64, of Chillicothe,

Chillicothe – Deborah Kim Davis, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 20, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on January 9, 1958 in Columbus, the daughter of Robert and Sonia Sue (Woodward) Walton. She was proceded in death by her father, Robert Walton. She is survived by her mother, Sonia Bainius; daughter, Shannon (Damon) Coates, Terri (Shannon Smith) Davis, Kelly Cates, Christopher (Julie Conley) Davis and Brandon (Faith) Davis; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Hicks and Amy Hites and brothers, Joe Bainius and Bill Bainius. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 – 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Caught in the Act in Columbus

Columbus – A man was caught in the act in Columbus last night that saved an unsuspecting victim possibly thousands of dollars. According to Franklin County Sheriffs’ office At around 2 AM on July 13, the deputy spotted a suspicious person in a parking lot in the area of Wesport and Industrial Mile. The suspect tried to run but he was ultimately taken into custody and charged with criminal tools and attempted theft.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Letter to the Editor: Vote Yes to The Charter

Last August Circleville voters elected to form and seat a Charter commission. One of the former Elected Charter Commissioners, I also held a seat on the Communications Committee, the main focus being public education. Meeting 2 to 4 times a week for almost a year, the commission’s task was to...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Area Police Warns of Tow Truck Stealing Vehicles

WHITEHALL – A Whitehall Police Department is warning citizens of reports of a tow truck that is stealing vehicles. A photo shared on their Facebook shows a white flatbed truck in the act of stealing a vehicle in the Whitehall area but could be theft in other area as well.
WHITEHALL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocking Hills#Art#Calendars#Localevent#Local Life
sciotopost.com

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Will Close Some Downtown Circleville Streets

Circleville – Downtown Circleville will suffer more detours and road closures starting today with preparations for the 3-on-3 tournaments happening this weekend. With West court street closed for an emergency road closure by the railroad, and ODOT North Court street Harugus Bridge repair, most of the downtown roads will be shut down.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Man Represents Himself in Court Against Felonious Assault, Loses

Jurors convict man representing himself at trial At the conclusion of a two-day trial in common pleas court this week, jurors deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding Brandon Hultgren guilty as charged of two counts of felonious assault. On February 16 of this year, Brandon Hultgren used a...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Update: Garage Fire Extinguished by Scioto Township

Orient – A home fire was put out before major damage to the home was done. According to our reporter on scene at 5:46 pm a passerby spotted smoke coming from an attached garage located at 10937 Matville Rd. The good samaritans ran to the door and alerted the elderly homeowners who were not aware of the fire at that time. The couple was able to exit the home safely while calling 911.
ORIENT, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Juvenile Shot in Robbery

Violet Township – Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date at 3:29 PM deputies responded to the area Pickerington Road and State Route 204 on a report of a shooting and robbery. Upon deputies’ arrival on scene a juvenile male victim was located with a single gunshot wound....
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
sciotopost.com

Two Arrested After Leaving Home Known for Drug Activity in Circleville

Circleville – Two people were arrested after Circleville units stopped a vehicle in a traffic stop. According to a Circleville Police report On 07/20/2022, a 2013 blue Hyundai Accent was seen leaving 488 Stella Avenue which we have been receiving drug activity complaints on. A traffic stop occurred shortly after on the car for failure to signal prior to its turn on Stella Avenue. Upon contact with the driver Austin Hendrix and passenger Danielle Repass they were asked if any drugs were in the vehicle, the answer was, “nothing that is mine.”
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy