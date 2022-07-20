1st Annual Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival in August

Chillicothe – Deborah Kim Davis, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 20, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on January 9, 1958 in Columbus, the daughter of Robert and Sonia Sue (Woodward) Walton. She was proceded in death by her father, Robert Walton. She is survived by her mother, Sonia Bainius; daughter, Shannon (Damon) Coates, Terri (Shannon Smith) Davis, Kelly Cates, Christopher (Julie Conley) Davis and Brandon (Faith) Davis; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Hicks and Amy Hites and brothers, Joe Bainius and Bill Bainius. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 – 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

