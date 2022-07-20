Just how good of a player was Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy?

(AP Photo)

For whatever reason, there has been an erroneous assumption that players in the earlier decades of the NBA were unskilled hacks with far less skill than there is in today’s Association. And while it might be true that the way the game is played now might be hard for players of that era to adapt to, the same might be said in reverse in the absence of evidence.

But we are not entirely without evidence given there is film of players from the first few decades of the league that clearly show how skilled, fast-paced, and complex the league was in those days.

One excellent example is the play of Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy, the Hall of Fame point guard known as the “Houdini of the Hardwood” for the difficulty of his passes and court vision.

To see Cooz’s play for yourself, check out this highlight reel put together by the folks at Foobas Sports.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

