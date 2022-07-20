ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just how good of a player was Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
(AP Photo)

For whatever reason, there has been an erroneous assumption that players in the earlier decades of the NBA were unskilled hacks with far less skill than there is in today’s Association. And while it might be true that the way the game is played now might be hard for players of that era to adapt to, the same might be said in reverse in the absence of evidence.

But we are not entirely without evidence given there is film of players from the first few decades of the league that clearly show how skilled, fast-paced, and complex the league was in those days.

One excellent example is the play of Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy, the Hall of Fame point guard known as the “Houdini of the Hardwood” for the difficulty of his passes and court vision.

To see Cooz’s play for yourself, check out this highlight reel put together by the folks at Foobas Sports.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

NBA Today crew react to Celtics' Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.
BOSTON, MA
'He should fit right in with that young core': NBA scout Michael VandeGarde on Keegan Murray

It seems like everyone has nothing but positive things to say about former Iowa Hawkeye and now No. 4 overall draft pick Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings. Why not, right? After all, Murray just ironed down the NBA 2K23 Summer League’s Most Valuable Player award. In his four games in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. Murray also shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range.
NBA
