A left-leaning activist spent the night in jail after being arrested at Wednesday’s heated meeting of the Miami-Dade County School Board — during which the board rejected two sex education textbooks, under pressure from right-wing groups. Supporters of Caleb Freestone say he sat quietly during the meeting while conservative activists caused an uproar that brought the proceedings to a halt — but it’s Freestone who’s now facing charges.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO