Arrests for Cock Fighting & Possession of Lewd Images of Children Rock Amarillo

AMARILLO – An Amarillo woman has been arrested in relation to a cock fighting case in the panhandle.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, Amarillo Police arrested 36-year-old Natalia Cosyleon on cock fighting charges which come from a search warrant that was executed on May 25, 2022.

When the search warrant was executed in May, Amarillo Police Department entered a home on North 3rd Ave. and North Johnson Street for possession and distribution of child pornography. While on scene, officers located evidence of a possible cock fighting operation.

Investigators reported finding a box with equipment, like metal claws, use for cock fighting. Also found was a collection of antibiotics, drugs, and medications known to be used for this kind of animal fighting. Animal Management and Welfare seized over 20 roosters and hens from the location as well.

Cosyleon was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on cock fighting charges and was released the same day on $2,000 bond.

An arrest was also made in May while executing the search warrant. 19-year-old Mauricio Villanueva was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.