Hooray for the weekend? Ready for some fun? We’ve rounded up some family-friendly activities for you to enjoy. Check ’em out!. Newark Museum of Art will present Family Movie Night: Sing 2 on Friday at 8:30 PM at Newark Riverfront Park (730 Raymond Boulevard, Newark). Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. This event is free and no registration is required.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO