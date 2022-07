DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Attorney General Thomas Miller called on legislators to pass bills to prevent fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths. According to a media release, “We know that many of the overdose deaths are accidental, often because people are unaware they’ve ingested a dose of fentanyl,” Miller said. “We have tools available that could reduce these deaths, but we must first change Iowa’s laws.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO