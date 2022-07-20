2 People Were Critically Injured In A Wednesday Morning Crash In Central Maine

A video of the moments leading up to a police-involved shooting in a Newport Campground has been released by the Maine Attorney General's Office. Police were called to the Sebasticook Lake Campground on Friday afternoon after the Penobscot Regional Communications Center learned of a social media post claiming a man with a gun was on the premises. Officers from several law enforcement agencies responded, with Penobscot County Deputy Kenneth York the first to arrive. Officials say there was an armed confrontation and Stephen Bossom, 35, was shot and killed by the deputy.

NEWPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO