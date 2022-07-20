ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco business hits: free school physicals, corporate challenge and more

starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frisco Chamber of Commerce has shared details about the 5-star corporate challenge scheduled for Nov. 11. The Frisco 5-Star Corporate Challenge, which began as a Leadership Frisco class project, pits local businesses against each other in a...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

starlocalmedia.com

Frisco news roundup: population update, transfer deadline and more

Frisco residents have until July 31 to apply for a spot on a city of Frisco board or commission. Volunteers must have lived in Frisco for at least one year and be a qualified registered voter. Apply online at https://www.friscotexas.gov/593/Boards-Commissions. Regular attendance is expected.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Just Bought Land In Prosper, Texas

San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B continues its expansion in North Texas. This week, the company bought land in Prosper on the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near the town’s high school and parks. The lot size is 19.78 acres, which as The Dallas Morning News points out, is enough space for a supermarket.
PROSPER, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $5,200,000! This 10,000 Square Feet Estate in Fort Worth is Truly The Epitome of Luxury Living

The Estate in Fort Worth, a beautiful home has an extraordinary outdoor entertainment with heated pool and waterslide on approximately 1.3 meticulously landscaped acres is now available for sale. This home located at 9517 Bella Terra Dr, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Berkes (Phone: 817-266-1355) at Williams Trew Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney business briefs: get an update on District 121, Glaze Ceramic Studio ribbon cutting and more

McKinney Young Professionals, a branch of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, will get a chance to hear from James Craig, president of Craig International, during the next installment of MYP’s Professional Development Series. Craig will be discussing upcoming plans for District 121, the $250 million mixed-use development located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road coming to McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Texas has 20 of the Top-selling Master-Planned Communities in the Country

Twenty Texas communities have been named to a study of the top-selling master-planned communities through the first half of 2022 in the country. Every year since 1994, RCLCO Real Estate Consulting has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling master planned communities by evaluating total new home sales that are reported by each individual community.
TEXAS STATE
sachsenews.com

Local ISDs to continue virus precautions

With the first day of school scheduled Monday, Aug. 8, Garland ISD staff recommended policies that shift the focus from preventing COVID-19 outbreaks to accepting the risks associated with one. Director of Health Services Renee Kotsopoulos presented a series of staff recommendations to the GISD Board of Trustees during its...
GARLAND, TX
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Seafood in Dallas-Fort Worth

Being land-locked no longer means bad seafood. In fact, the once-detrimental geographical situation forever changed once Dallas restaurants started flying in their fish and shellfish. It’s so common now that just last weekend we were stuck in the middle seat on Southwest Airlines between an emotional support octopus and a crate of lobsters getting rowdy on in-flight ranch waters. You can buddy up to equally fresh seafood at our city’s best sushi spots, but you’ll find a boatload of superb seafood at places ranging from casual fish shacks and charming bistros to elegant steakhouses and fine-dining establishments all across North Texas. So, next time your food cravings lean toward the deep blue depths, head to one of these 16 spots with bounties that would make Poseidon jealous.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Eagle nest leads to restricted development in Coppell's Blackberry Farms

The city of Coppell had to rethink the development of Blackberry Farms after an eagle’s nest was located near the cul-de-sac on Windmill Drive. Originally, the city staff said that because a bald eagle currently nests in one of the neighborhood’s trees, development must be delayed within a 300-foot radius until after the chicks have hatched and grown into fledglings. However, to save the tree and continue development, the cul-de-sac has been shortened, accommodating nine lots instead of the original 20.
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

'Cash stuffing' trend becoming viral in younger generations as inflation soars

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's an old trend that now has renewed interest, called cash stuffing. It's going viral thanks to younger generations looking for creative ways to budget during inflation. What cash stuffing entails is putting cash into separate envelopes labeled for specific needs such as gas, groceries or rent in order to budget easier. Texas resident Jasmine Taylor posts TikTok videos sharing how she saves money using the method."I started sharing it and it just took off," said Taylor. She started doing this around her 30th birthday as the bills stacked up and needed a solution."I personally use what I call a...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Massive Staff Shortages At School Districts Across Texas

With students’ impending return around the corner, school districts across the country are desperately trying to fill positions. Fewer teachers will mean crowded classrooms and an unsustainable workload. In North Texas, Dallas ISD has 1,000 vacant teaching positions according to its website. Houston is short in nearly the same...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant Area Food Bank offers tips for stretching grocery dollars amid inflation

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Blame inflation for a new crop of clients needing food pantry support - as the grocery budget is often where cash strapped families can cut back. Staffers at the Tarrant Area Food Bank say they're right now seeing more demand than what they experienced at the worst of the pandemic."We try to give them everything they need," said Jordan Ramirez at the Tarrant Area Food Bank, "so there's not much to purchase at the store."Ramirez helps clients at the food bank's new on-site pantry called the Mission Market. Along with protein options like ground turkey and...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

