Huntress Acquires Startup Curriculum for Security Awareness Training

On April 30th, Scenic Rivers Land Trust, in partnership with Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, celebrated the 17th Walk for the Woods at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area in Crownsville. The annual day of guided hikes promotes the joy of protected land, families exploring the outdoors, and the value of Bacon Ridge Natural Area, the permanently protected county-owned property full of forests, wetlands, wildlife, and history. Nearly 300 participants, including families, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts, turned out over the course of the day to explore the 1,000-plus acre natural area and enjoy various nature programs on site. For more information about SRLT, visit srlt.org.
