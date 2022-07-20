ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

Huntress Acquires Startup Curriculum for Security Awareness Training

By ITsec Bureau
itsecuritywire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntress, a provider of managed detection and response (MDR) platforms, has paid USD 22 million to buy Curricula, a startup in the expanding security awareness market. Huntress,...

itsecuritywire.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

realtybiznews.com

Engel & Völkers Yachting Americas Expands into Annapolis

Engel & Völkers today announced the launch of its newest yachting location in the Americas, located in Annapolis, MD, and led by license partner Paul Benson, president and managing broker Walter Johnson and chief operating officer Leeann Iacino. Serving the Eastern Seaboard, this is the brand’s second yachting location on the East Coast and the fourth in the Americas, joining existing operations in Naples, FL, Newport Beach, CA and Tiburon, CA.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
macaronikid.com

Annapolis Area Farmers' Market Guide

We love supporting our local farmers and buying locally-grown produce and goods. Plus, it's fun for the whole family to visit and explore Annapolis area farmers' markets. When: Sun 10am - 1pm year round, Sat 7am - noon April 2 to Dec 17, Wed 7am - noon and 4pm - 7pm May - Sept.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Commercial Observer

Faropoint Purchases Glen Burnie Industrial Building in $10M Deal

Faropoint has acquired a 58,883-square-foot industrial building at 6704 Curtis Court in Glen Burnie, Md., for $10 million. Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal. “The seller purchased the property in 2020, extensively renovated the property and signed a long-term lease with [national integrator] Vision Technologies,” Michael...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
momcollective.com

Two day trips for fossil-finding in the DC area

If you have budding scientists, or just dinosaur-loving kiddos, the Washington DC area is a great place to be! Of course, you can visit the museums like the free Museum of Natural History in DC and the great dinosaur exhibit at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore (see our Summer Bucket List for more museum ideas). But also, because of the area’s geology, prehistory is all around us! You can find fossils of dinosaur bones, shark’s teeth, along with plants and aquatic life, for free, less than an hour from home. Here are two great ways to do your own fossil hunting around DC and still be home in time for dinner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Fishing Mentorship Offered By Maryland Department Of Natural Resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Go Swimming at the Truxtun Park Public Pool

Get your pool time while it’s still hot outside! The Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park is open and better than ever. A day at the pool is great summertime activity — and fun for the whole family. The pool area has been completely remodeled and now includes a 6-lane lap pool, leisure pool, two curly slides, and a splash pad for little kids. There are also plenty of shady spots with tables and chairs.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Facing shortage, Howard and Baltimore County Schools are trying to hire more teachers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- School districts across Maryland and the rest of the country are scrambling to fill teaching positions before the school year begins. "Currently I have 185 vacancies, and it's the middle of July. First day of school is the end of August," said Michael Martirano, Howard County Public School System Superintendent. Martirano said his district has been trying aggressively to hire new teachers by running "constant job fairs," increasing starting salaries for teachers to $56,500 (up from $50,000 from last year), offering a "high-level benefit package," asking current teachers to reach out to their friends...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Trips That Make Cents: Hillbilly Beach

HEREFORD, Md. — If you need a place to relax and unwind without breaking your budget, you can take a trip to the Hereford Zone to cool off. There's plenty to do at Hillbilly Beach. Whether you like fishing, tubing or enjoying nature, this is the perfect place to cool off.
HEREFORD, MD
whatsupmag.com

17th Walk for the Woods

On April 30th, Scenic Rivers Land Trust, in partnership with Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, celebrated the 17th Walk for the Woods at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area in Crownsville. The annual day of guided hikes promotes the joy of protected land, families exploring the outdoors, and the value of Bacon Ridge Natural Area, the permanently protected county-owned property full of forests, wetlands, wildlife, and history. Nearly 300 participants, including families, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts, turned out over the course of the day to explore the 1,000-plus acre natural area and enjoy various nature programs on site. For more information about SRLT, visit srlt.org.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

