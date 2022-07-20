“The power of music is to lift someone’s spirit.” Dr. Bill Banfield debuts first composition as WCO’s first-ever composer-in-residence
“Frederick Douglass was an amazing figure who believed in the power of the American Constitution,” says Dr. Bill Banfield, composer-in-residence with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO). Dr. Banfield took the stage recently for Concerts on the Square alongside the WCO and some soloists to perform his newest composition, Testimony of Tone,...madison365.com
Comments / 0