Boris Johnson’s highs and lows as prime minister

Boris Johnson will step down as prime minister once his successor as Tory party leader is chosen.

Since winning a landslide 80-seat majority in the 2019 general election - the biggest Conservative victory since Margaret Thatcher ’s in 1987 - Mr Johnson’s premiership has fallen to the point where he was forced out by members of his own party.

From “getting Brexit done” to the numerous scandals that engulfed the Tories under his leadership, here are Mr Johnson’s best and worst moments as prime minister.

