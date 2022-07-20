ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Truth Social Users Are Fuming Over ‘Censorship’ on Trump’s Platform

By Zachary Petrizzo
 3 days ago
Claims of “censorship” are flying on Donald Trump’s alternative social media platform, Truth Social. The main point of contention among users is that Trump’s site continues to apply “sensitive content” notices obscuring some posts, including a popular anti-Biden meme that mocks the president over increasing inflation...

CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Josh Hawley Shrugs Off Footage of Him Fleeing the Capitol Mid-Riot

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to the embarrassing footage of him aired by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night with a tweet that showed he regrets... absolutely nothing. The footage showed Hawley racing out of the Capitol as the mob breached the building, the same mob Hawley had raised a fist in solidarity with earlier in the day. In a Friday morning tweet, Hawley trolled the committee by sharing a link to buy a $20 “Show Me Strong White Coffee Mug,” emblazoned with the now-infamous image of Hawley encouraging the mob. The tweet caption simply contained the blowing-a-kiss emoji. Hawley, the first senator to say he would object to the electoral college certification, was still pushing baseless allegations of fraud in the hours after the riot.
Secret Service Watchdog Knew Jan. 6 Texts Were Deleted in February: Report

A watchdog agency knew in February about the Secret Service’s deletion of text messages sent around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but chose not to alert Congress, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General also reportedly prepared in October 2021 to make a public alert about the Secret Service blocking requests for text messages and other records about the Jan. 6 insurrection, but ultimately chose not to do so. The inspector general’s failure to raise the alarm about the mass text purge may have hurt the chances of vital evidence relating to the Capitol attack being recovered, anonymous whistleblowers who spoke to the Post fear. It’s thought the lost messages may have provided critical information about former President Donald Trump’s plans and actions around the riot.
U.S. POLITICS
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine was pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that on Saturday cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. read more.
POLITICS
Biographer Takes a Jab at 'Ruthless' Meghan Markle

The author of a new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the rest of the royal family pulled no punches when giving his opinion on Markle during an interview Wednesday. British investigative writer Tom Bower—who previously wrote a biography of Prince Charles—used an interview with Sky News to accuse Markle of having “bruised” the royal family, citing her intimate Oprah Winfrey interview as a particular “disgrace” containing “so many inaccuracies and allegations of racism and that sort of thing that were untrue.” Asked if Bower would have taken the same approach to his subject if Meghan were a man, Bower pointed out that his previous 25 books had all been about men. “I think the qualities are exactly the same: narcissism, ambition, ruthlessness, victims on the way, a very hard attempt to conceal what happened in the past if it’s negative. The narrative is guided by Meghan when it’s Meghan’s story. It’s the same with Richard Branson or Boris Johnson or anyone else,” he said. In a separate interview with Good Morning Britain, Bower said his overall impression of Markle was that she is “very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious … but also ruthless.”
CELEBRITIES
CIA Director: No, Putin Isn’t Dying

Reign in your excitement—Putin likely doesn’t have cancer, hasn’t been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and certainly isn’t dead. Or at least CIA Director William Burns doesn’t think so, telling NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell that the Russian president is “entirely too healthy.” Rumors about Putin’s health have circulated for years and only grown stronger since he invaded Ukraine in February, but Burns clarified that he does not think they hold much weight. Though he specified that his statement, made at the Aspen Security Forum, was “not a formal intelligence judgment,” POLITICO reports that it will still likely tamp down the gossip and clarify the true state of Putin’s grip on power.
U.S. POLITICS
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Port Less than One Day After UN Export Deal

Less than 24 hours after the United Nations and Turkey helped broker an export deal between Ukraine and Russia, explosions have reportedly ravaged Ukrainian port city Odesa. It’s unclear, the New York Times reports, whether the Russian strikes technically violated the deal—brokered to secure the transport of grain to impoverished nations currently weathering a food crisis. (Russian president Vladimir Putin is about to begin a tour of Africa, where the Times reports he’s expected to try and shift blame for food shortages to the West.) Still, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, wasted no time in condemning the Kremlin; the Times reports Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that with these attacks, Putin had “spit in the face” of the UN secretary general and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—who’ve “expended enormous effort” to make the agreement happen. It’s unclear at present whether the attacks hit any grain infrastructure. But as Ukraine’s agriculture minister, Mykola Solskyi, told the Times, “If you attack a port, you attack everything. You use a lot of the same infrastructure for oil, for grain. It has an impact on everything—it doesn’t matter what you hit.”
POLITICS
Federal Judge Nixes Texas Dems’ Push for Expanded Mail-In Voting

A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by the Texas Democratic Party that sought an order to allow mail-in voting for anyone who so chooses. The decision hands Republican Gov. Greg Abbott a major win, and means the state can continue to restrict no-questions-asked voting by mail to seniors, which the Democrats argued amounts to age and race discrimination. “Yes, it is burdensome to be a citizen in a democracy and inconvenient to go to the polls, though those who gave their lives so we could, would wonder why they did if we don’t,” U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery wrote in his decision, citing legal precedent. “Democracy dies not always by conquering armies but by the slow death of sloth.” Biery concludes the order with a garbled version of Ben Franklin’s famous exchange, writing, “Once asked at the close of the Constitutional Convention, ‘Well Doctor what have we got a republic or a monarchy. A republic replied the Doctor if you can keep it.’”
TEXAS STATE
