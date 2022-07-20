FILE - Ferguson, Mo.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 hurt in several St. Louis shootings since Friday evening
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating at least five shootings since Friday evening that have left five people hurt. The first shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Ezra Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The victim told police a man was trying to break into a vehicle in front of his home. The victim confronted the suspect before both ran down an alley and exchanged verbal threats.
Officer fires shot at gun-wielding teen in St. Louis, 2 arrested
ST. LOUIS – An officer fired a shot at a gun-wielding teen Friday evening during a foot chase in north St. Louis. The investigation led to the arrests of two teenagers. Prior to the gunfire, police had noticed someone driving erratically in a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Officers later determined that vehicle had been reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department.
Officer involved shooting reported Friday night, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an incident Friday night led an officer to shoot at a suspect reportedly fleeing from police. According to a St. Louis police incident summary, St. Louis police Special Operations Detectives witnessed a Hyundai Sante Fe driving erratically around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Page Avenue in St. Louis.
Juvenile arrested after threats at Bridgeton pool
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Authorities arrested a juvenile after reported threats Friday evening at the Bridgeton city pool. Officials with the city of Bridgeton shared about the incident via Facebook. A spokesperson says one child threatened several people and alleged that he had a weapon. Police responded to the scene...
BET
Man Convicted In Death Of Former St. Louis Police Captain During BLM Protest
A jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday (July 20) against the man charged with the first-degree murder of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, 77, in 2020, a case that caught the attention of former President Trump during the Black Lives Matter protests, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
KMOV
Squad car struck after Metro East chase ends in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night. Sauget police said they were chasing a car into St. Louis just before 10 p.m. The suspect’s car ran into a squad car at Virginia and Potomac in South City.
KMOV
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County found human remains that have now been confirmed to belong to him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KMOV that the skeletal remains found in Madison County belong to Timothy Dees, who went missing in February.
KFVS12
Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fight was reported at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) on Thursday, July 21, involving the display of a handgun. According to a release from the university, the fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. at the Towers East residence hall, involving students. University Police say...
Family of eight displaced after fire in St. Louis city
A family of eight, five children and three adults, is now displaced after a fire in an empty house next door spread to their home.
tncontentexchange.com
July 23, 1973 • The worst plane crash in St. Louis history kills 36 people
NORMANDY • Stuart Sikevitz was heading home to Chicago. Havana Rutledge was bound for her sister's funeral in San Francisco, Norman Allen to his mother's 88th birthday party in Madison, Wis. They were among 41 passengers and three crew members on Ozark Air Lines Flight 809 to St. Louis...
Man stuck on roof of St. Louis business sets fire, charged with arson
A man is behind bars after he ended up stuck on the roof of a south St. Louis business and reportedly set it on fire earlier this week.
Teen charged in shooting at party in Lincoln County
A teen is behind bars after investigators say he shot another teen at a Lincoln County party earlier this week.
tncontentexchange.com
Blood trail leads St. Louis police from stabbing victim to killer, charges say
ST. LOUIS — A trail of bloody prints led police from a fatal stabbing victim's apartment to the apartment of her killer one floor up, charges said. Michelle B. Mitchell, 46, of the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Robin Bonds.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Illinois Police to Investigate Death of St. Louis Woman Linked to Mass Overdose
Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation has launched an investigation into the in-custody death of Chuny Ann Reed, 47, a St. Louis woman who remains the only person charged in connection with the deadliest mass drug overdose event in St. Louis history, according to an Illinois State Police statement issued Thursday.
6-year-old found safe in St. Louis after Michigan abduction, suspects in custody
The FBI St. Louis Task Force held a news conference Friday afternoon in downtown St. Louis stating three suspects are now in custody for the abduction of a 6-year-old.
KOMU
Soulard neighbors capture thieves dumping stolen Kias in their private parking lot
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a crime trend spilling into a Soulard woman’s backyard. Cameras catching people dumping stolen Kias into a parking lot on Bohemian Hill. “We saw our lot being cased and that’s when they started doing the dumping here, says homeowner Ann Austin. One of the things the police did say was don’t approach them. They’re armed.”
KMOV
Duo pleads guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people linked to the murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Andre Montgomery in 2016 pleaded guilty Friday. In 2020, Terica Ellis and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam were charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Yaghnam was charged with five counts of aggravated identify theft.
Chesterfield man drowns in Meramec River Thursday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water. Krumrey was […]
KMOV
Teen arrested after shooting 17-year-old in Lincoln County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head overnight Wednesday. According to Lincoln County deputies, Christopher Smith allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy in the back of the head just past 1:30 a.m.in the 200 block of Goodwood Farms Drive. Smith,...
KMOV
Man found dead in North City alley
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. A man was found dead lying in the alleyway. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t...
