FILE - Ferguson, Mo.

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating at least five shootings since Friday evening that have left five people hurt. The first shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Ezra Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The victim told police a man was trying to break into a vehicle in front of his home. The victim confronted the suspect before both ran down an alley and exchanged verbal threats.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO