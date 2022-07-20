New Part-Time Police Officer Erik Dresden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old are being charged in connection with an accidental shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The DA’s Office said Tiara Williams allegedly left a loaded gun unsecured in the home. The 15-year-old is accused of getting a hold of the gun and unintentionally shooting an 11-year-old girl. Investigators say the girl was a family friend. She was shot once in her shoulder and is in stable condition. According to the DA’s Office, there were no other children at the home without any adults at the time of the shooting. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of children and has been ordered to relinquish all firearms. The 15-year-old is being charged as a juvenile with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO