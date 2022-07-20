ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, MO

Versailles Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

lakeexpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Crash On Ivy Bend Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash on Ivy Bend Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Timmothy Murray, 25, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle had a mechanical failure that caused Murray to lose control. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police recover stolen vehicle; armed suspect arrested after brief chase

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Fulton business, leading police on a brief chase throughout southwest Missouri counties. At around 5:00 P.M. on July 21st, a K9 Officer noticed a stolen blue GMC Sierra in Callaway County. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humphreys, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Versailles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Versailles, MO
Versailles, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after fall from bed of pickup

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F150 driven by Robert E. Long, 40, Kansas City, was southbound on MO 13 just north of SE 650. A passenger identified as...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrests for July 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 68-year-old Pamela J. Price of Warsaw at 6:38 p.m. Monday in Benton County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. Price was taken to the Benton County Jail, where she was booked and released.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Versailles Man Injured
kjluradio.com

Gun shop in downtown Waynesville damaged by fire

A gun shop in downtown Waynesville is damaged by fire. The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District says a police officer saw smoke coming from the roof of “The Shop” on Route 66 in the downtown around 2:30 this morning. He found there was a fire in the building and called in firefighters.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KMBC.com

Silver Alert canceled 81-year-old Clinton, Missouri woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 81-year-old from Clinton, Missouri. The Henry County Sheriff's Department issued the alert for Therese Kos, 81, after she was last seen at her home Friday afternoon in Clinton. She was on apparently on her way to Walmart in Clinton and did not return.
CLINTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Wanted Lebanon Woman Arrested with Drugs in Wright County

Hartville, MO. – A Lebanon woman wanted for dealing drugs is facing additional charges after being arrested in Wright County. On July 19, 2022 Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5 just south of Newton Pass Road. The driver, Susan Willhite, had an active no bond warrant.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
lakeexpo.com

18 Aqua Fin Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

You dont want to miss out on this adorable condo with the perfect location! Updated with newer flooring, an open floor plan and awesome lakeside/poolside deck. Furnished with everything you need to enjoy your time at the lake and a 14x34 boat slip included! This unit is located right above the gorgeous pool where you can watch the kids from the deck or just enjoy the views of the pool and the lake! Less than 5 steps to walk in to this beautifully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bath condo at Lake of the Ozarks. Huge entertainment area within walking distance of your condo...no need for an uber. Call today and schedule your private showing.
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT DUE IN COURT

A Sedalia woman charged with multiple felonies after authorities responded to the report of shots fired on May 17 is due in court. A Sedalia Police report says officers responded to the 2500 block of East 9th Street, and a 57-year-old man told authorities he had been shot at multiple times by another person he knew.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

245 Taylor Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Incredible 11.7-acre private oasis w/its own 2-acre stocked lake. Owner spared no expense to create this masterpiece.Complete remodel with over 200k invested. Private 1/4 mile driveway w/ electric 6' tall entry gates. Home sits high above lake w/ mesmerizing views. Huge living room w/ wall of windows viewing the lake.Gourmet kitchen/marble counters huge center island, amazing master bedroom w/ lake views.Looks like it should be in a magazine.New engineered wood floors.Huge covered deck for family gatherings. Property is maintained to look like a park setting w/ fruit trees, a garden & plenty of space for livestock/mini farm. Completely fenced yard. Bring your boat, jet skis & fishing poles as the lake screams fun.Lake is 30' deep & professionally stocked w/ monster Bass. Large metal insulated building 30x42 w/ additional 3 car covered garage. central air & heat.Top-of-the-line security system. Partially completed guest unit. List of improvements are endless. Truly an amazing property!!
ELDON, MO
nwestiowa.com

Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy