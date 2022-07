NEW YORK - San José State tight end Sam Olson was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award preseason watch list, announced by the John Mackey Award selection committee on Friday. This is the second year in a row a Spartan has been named to the preseason watch list as Derrick Deese, Jr. was on it last season. Deese, who signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason, was a semifinalist and an honorable mention for the award the past two seasons.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO