St. Peter breaking ground on new fire station

Women in the St. Joseph Somali community expressed an interest in learning how to sew so they could make their traditional clothes (Hajib-head covering, Baati – cotton housedress, Dirac – long light dress, Abaya – long-sleeved, floor-length, flowing garment worn over street clothes – and Gorgorad – silk underskirt) and so they could repair their children’s clothes. Cultural Bridges responded to their interest. With Resurrection Lutheran Church providing space, help of volunteers to teach sewing from Cultural Bridges, RLC and the community, funding from Thrivent for refurbished sewing machines and supplies, sewing machines donated by community members and the generosity of the Sewing Center in St. Cloud, the sewing program began in the middle of June and will run through August. The class meets for two hours, two days a week at RLC. Currently there are 10 students in the class and five teachers/volunteers. Upon successfully completing the program, students will receive one of the donated sewing machines.
