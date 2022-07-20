ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

St. Peter breaking ground on new fire station

By kchk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KEYC) – St. Peter will soon be getting a new fire station. The groundbreaking ceremony for the City’s new fire station took place Monday. The Saint Peter Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1869. The Fire Department is still...

Related
thenewsleaders.com

Festival dedicated to memory of Andy Loso

A loving husband and father, a dedicated firefighter, a Model-T hobbyist, a passionate city and church volunteer, a deadpan humorist. Those are just some of the phrases used to describe the late Andy L. Loso of St. Joseph, to whom the St. Joseph Fourth of July Festival was dedicated. Praises for Loso were given from the stage of the Joetown Rocks concert the evening of July 3.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Sewing program comes to the Somali Community

Women in the St. Joseph Somali community expressed an interest in learning how to sew so they could make their traditional clothes (Hajib-head covering, Baati – cotton housedress, Dirac – long light dress, Abaya – long-sleeved, floor-length, flowing garment worn over street clothes – and Gorgorad – silk underskirt) and so they could repair their children’s clothes. Cultural Bridges responded to their interest. With Resurrection Lutheran Church providing space, help of volunteers to teach sewing from Cultural Bridges, RLC and the community, funding from Thrivent for refurbished sewing machines and supplies, sewing machines donated by community members and the generosity of the Sewing Center in St. Cloud, the sewing program began in the middle of June and will run through August. The class meets for two hours, two days a week at RLC. Currently there are 10 students in the class and five teachers/volunteers. Upon successfully completing the program, students will receive one of the donated sewing machines.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Vandals go on spree in Klinefelter Park

A neighbor in the Klinefelter Park area of St. Joseph contacted the Newsleader to report incidents of vandalism while taking a morning walk in the park the morning of Sunday, July 17. On the path near the pond, a woman out for a morning walk noticed a concrete garbage container...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Peter, MN
Saint Peter, MN
Government
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Strong storms launch high winds, hail in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Strong storm cells launched straight-line winds and dropped hail as the moved across southeastern Minnesota late morning and early afternoon Saturday. In Renville County, winds gusting up to 65 mph ripped trees from the ground in communities like Olivia and Buffalo Lake, while Olmstead County also reported major tree damage. KARE 11 news partner KTTC in Rochester shared pictures of framing on a construction site that was knocked down by the storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
Saint Peter
cbs3duluth.com

New State Fair attraction stands 20 feet tall from Virginia, MN

ST. PAUL, MN-- State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together. One stand-out comes all the way from Virginia Minnesota. The World’s Largest floating loon!. The 20-foot loon has called Virginia home for over 40 years and is...
VIRGINIA, MN
KEYC

Rain and thunderstorms impact the Minnesota Original Music Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Minnesota Original Music Festival started its all-day performances on Saturday, July 23. The festival officially began on Monday, July 18, with workshops, music-jams, open mics, and more, but its ending this weekend with featured performers each day. The goal of the event is...
SAINT PETER, MN
willmarradio.com

New bike trail gets new name

(St. Cloud MN-) Minnesota’s new 188-mile bike route connecting St. Cloud to Moorhead now has a name. “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route” received 34 percent of the 3,655 votes cast in response to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s invitation to the public to help pick a name for the route. “Glacier Lakes Bicycle Route” came in a close second, with 33 percent of the votes cast.
MOORHEAD, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
ROCHESTER, MN
ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Millions of dollars in food aid for Minnesota kids

(ABC 6 News) - With rising inflation costs around the country keeping food on the table can be hard, but there's a spotlight this summer on how to keep children fed and healthy with well balanced meals. Between new federal dollars allocated to EBT and local summer lunch programs, there...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE

