Carver County, MN

Carver County announces sale of tax forfeited properties

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CHASKA HERALD) – The Carver County Board of Commissioners has approved the public sale of 16 tax-forfeited properties, the county announced. Fifteen of the properties are bare land while one property includes...

kchkradio.net

Bring Me The News

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel. Courtesy of The Kubala Washatko Architects / Excelsior Planning Commission. For over a century, hotels in Excelsior, Minnesota were a place to go for a room with a view. Now, more than 60 years since the scenic lake community's last hotel closed, a longtime local landowner is...
EXCELSIOR, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses in the Twin Cities for sale starting at $270k

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Uptown condo and a custom-built Shoreview home. 818 Fry St. — $269,900 Why we love it: This charming Dutch colonial has unique original features and is just a few blocks from Snelling Avenue. Location: Hamline - Midway Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feetListed by: Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc.Features: Original hardwood floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, built-in hutches and an attached one-car garage. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. 715 County Road B2 W. — $300,000Why we love it: This cheery blue home...
SHOREVIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Linden Hills home sold above list price FAST!

Listed by Larry LaVercombe and Diane Mach of Lakes Area Realty, this classic Linden Hills home sold above list price in a matter of days!. If you're interested in learning more about homes for sale in Linden Hills or would like to know the value of your current home, reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Larry LaVercombe at (612) 845-5273.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northmetrotv.com

Local Decision 2022 – Anoka County Sheriff

In 2022, the following candidates will be on the primary ballot:. About the Candidate: I was born and raised in the City of Anoka. I have a four-year degree from Saint Cloud State University in criminal justice. I have been involved with law enforcement for 21 years—almost 19 years as a licensed police officer. I have worked undercover on narcotics and violent crimes for over three years. For the last ten years, I have served as a Use of Force Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and SWAT team member. I married my wife Kyleen almost 12 years and have three children. I am a deacon with Grace Baptist Church. My children participate in American Heritage Girls and Trail life USA and gymnastics. Our family loves to be outdoors, camping, four-wheel riding,gardening, and hunting in our free time.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Cute, small home for sale in Red Wing

Perfect starter home on a dead end street. The main level features a spacious entryway, living room, dining room, L-shaped eat-in kitchen and a private four season porch on the back of the home with access to the paver patio. The upper level has two bedrooms, both of which have...
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

Makwa Coffee in Roseville is now open at 2805 Hamline Ave. N. Courtesy of Makwa Coffee. A new Native-owned independent coffee shop has opened its doors in the Twin Cities. Makwa Coffee in Roseville officially opens Tuesday, July 26, but the new coffeeshop began serving customers this week ahead of the grand opening.
ROSEVILLE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Rostamo’s Bar and Grill in Crystal Demolished

A longtime Crystal tavern has met the wrecking ball in order to make way for a new medical clinic. Crews demolished the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill along County Road 81 in Crystal this week. The well-known gathering spot near the Crystal Airport had been around for decades, but...
CRYSTAL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Casey’s employee who stole thousands in cash, cigarettes & lotto tickets sentenced

A Sleepy Eye Casey’s General Store employee who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Robert D. Bauer, 32, was sentenced earlier this month in Brown County Court. As part of a plea deal, two counts of felony theft and a charge of felony state lottery fraud were dismissed. Bauer agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony theft as part of the plea deal. He was sentenced to five years of probation supervised by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. If he successfully completes his probation, his conviction will be dropped to a misdemeanor.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Mix 97-3

Two Minnesota Cities Big On “2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live”

That is the question that keeps researchers and writers at Livability up at night!. Livability is an online lifestyle company, that bonded and partnered with scientists 9 years ago over a mutual love of small and medium cities. They longed to find the best of the best, but do it in a scientific way. Thankfully they're both crazy for data too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD

