ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

Rosedale driver flashes gun, causes crash; Royal Farms robbed in Parkville

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, two individuals robbed the Royal Farms store...

www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers among as many as 6 shot overnight in Baltimore

Three teenagers were among as many as six people shot overnight in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a hospital, where a 29-year-old man went for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police said he was walking in the area of York Road at East 39th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Man Found Dead, Slumped Over Sitting on Curb, Shot

BALTIMORE, MD – Police were called on the report of a man slumped over sitting on a curb in the area of 3400 7th Street this morning at around 1:47 am. “Upon arrival, the officers located an unidentified male who was sitting on the curb, slumped over. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Baltimore Police Department reported. “Baltimore City medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
Parkville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Parkville, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips

ESSEX, MD—Detectives are seeking tips after a fatal shooting in Essex left one man dead on Thursday. At around 2 p.m. on July 21, officers responded to the 1400-block of Hadwick Drive (21221) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, police discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  Joyner was pronounced dead at an … Continue reading "Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips" The post Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Three Baltimore Teens Shot Overnight

BALTIMORE, MD – Three Baltimore teenagers were shot multiple times overnight. Police said they were alerted of the gunfire by the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system around 1:12 am in the area of 600 North Potomac Street. “Upon arrival, officers located three juveniles, a 17- year-old male and...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#The Royal Farms#Saturn Court#Unsplash
NottinghamMD.com

Truck overturns in White Marsh crash

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 11:45 a.m. along the ramp from southbound I-95 to Route 43. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that a truck overturned in the crash. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the … Continue reading "Truck overturns in White Marsh crash" The post Truck overturns in White Marsh crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Body found in Quarry Lake

Baltimore County police said a body was found Thursday in Quarry Lake in Pikesville. Police said the body was discovered just after noon in the area of Stone Cliff Drive. The body has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation. This report will be updated.
PIKESVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Park Resident Comes Home, Finds Burglars Asleep

A group of burglars in Brooklyn Park got a unique wakeup call after falling asleep inside the home they targeted, authorities announced. The victim returned home around 12:30 p.m. to find two of the suspects asleep inside of a residence in the 200 block of 11th Avenue East on Thursday, July 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
PIKESVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Reported Missing in Dundalk

DUNDALK, MD – A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing in Dundalk. Police said Cristian Alexis Gonzales Romo 16, is 6’2″ tall and weighs 280 lbs. He was last seen on Thursday at 2:00 pm, in the Dundalk area, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and shoes. If...
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

20 Year-Old Shot in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a graze wound this morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 block of Saint Marks Avenue. Police say, “At approximately 10:27 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing into a parked car. According to police, just after 2 a.m. Friday morning, officers were notified of a man lying in the street. Once on scene near Edison Highway, police located an unresponsive 49-year-old man. The victim was...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy