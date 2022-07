Tesla said in its recent earnings statement that it had sold 75% of its Bitcoin. The electric car maker has been hard hit by COVID-19 lockdowns in China. It said the ongoing uncertainty meant it needed to maximize its cash holdings, and assured investors that the sell-off was not a reflection of its views on Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin fell around 3% following the news, but is still up over 11% in the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data.

