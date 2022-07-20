ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Capital Christian, Sac-Joaquin Section reach deal that will end the school’s playoff ban

By Joe Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wOP9_0gmb7yI000

Capital Christian High School and the Sac-Joaquin Section have agreed to a deal that will end their year-long legal fight.

Last July, the section banned Capital Christian’s football team from participating in last fall’s playoffs and this fall’s playoffs because of the school’s participation in a short-lived club football league that formed during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning for a federal judge to decide on issuing an injunction against this year’s playoff ban.

But attorneys for both parties asked the court to cancel the hearing because they reached a deal Tuesday. Mike Garrison, Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner, told The Bee his office came to a settlement agreement with Capital Christian that is “similar with the other schools we settled with,” referencing deals reached with Stone Ridge Christian of Merced and Ripon Christian related to their involvement with the club football league.

Like Capital Christian, those schools had their two-year playoff ban cut to one year. All three schools are eligible for the playoffs this fall, if they win enough games to qualify. The three schools remain on athletic probation by the section, which is why none of the three would be allowed to host any playoff football games this season, a financial crunch to programs that sell out.

”We haven’t finalized everything but we are in a settlement right now,” Garrison said. “Our attorneys are working the legal side with their side and working through a process for a resolution. I expect that to happen relatively soon.”

Capital Christian athletic director Aaron Garcia indicated he was happy this year’s football players will have a chance to compete in the playoffs.

“The settlement has been our goal from the start and why we continued this discussion,” Garcia said. “We want to give our kids an opportunity to play in the playoffs. Our ultimate goal is to give our kids the best opportunities to compete. We’re glad to have a shot at the playoffs now.”

The first day of football practice is Monday. Capital Christian went 7-3 last season, winning the Capital Athletic League.

Capital Christian was banned last fall from the playoffs for its involvement in the CAPS League, a short-lived club football league that sprang up in response to a statewide health order designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Capital Christian leased its field and equipment to a club team that was run by Patu and Garcia.

The school argues in its motion and in its federal lawsuit, filed in April, that the Sac-Joaquin Section of the CIF treated Christian schools unfairly and violated their constitutional rights.

Vacaville Christian, Ripon Christian and Stone Ridge Christian of Merced were also all sanctioned for their involvement in the club football league. The Christian schools were the only schools to lease their facilities out to a club football squad for games. A team based in Elk Grove practiced in a public park and played at least one game at Capital Christian. Capital Christian was hit with a two-year playoff ban and its athletics programs were all put on probation as a result of its involvement with the league.

The April lawsuit said the CIF and the Sac-Joaquin Section, which oversees the Sacramento area, violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause on two counts. It also alleged the CIF and Sac-Joaquin Section infringed on Capital Christian’s right to freedom of expression and religion.

This was the second lawsuit filed by Capital Christian in a fight with the CIF that dates back more than a year. The school dropped the first lawsuit in April, before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl could enter a final ruling. Earl decided last November to allow the CIF’s playoff ban to stand rather than grant an injunction to allow Capital Christian to play in last season’s playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Sacramento Bee

Family of football star Spencer Webb to hold memorial at Christian Brothers High School

The family of Spencer Webb will host a public memorial at Christian Brothers High School next weekend to celebrate the life of the football star. Webb died July 13 in a cliff diving incident near Eugene, Oregon. The University of Oregon tight end rose to stardom in Sacramento, receiving All-Metro and All-Decade accolades during his high school years at Christian Brothers. A rising college senior, he was expected to start for the Oregon Ducks this fall.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Unified Teacher Wins Mrs. California American 2022 Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California American and will head to the national pageant in Las Vegas. Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Today Sacramento is known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America, but in the early 20th century it could have been known as the Canning Capital of America with its large and numerous canning facilities. When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, the Sacramento River was tamed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Football
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
Merced, CA
Sacramento, CA
Football
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Sac Joaquin Section#Capital Christian
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Glen Fire in Yuba County has been stopped

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 11:55 A.M. UPDATE - The Glen Fire has been contained at just under two acres, according to CAL FIRE NEU. Fire crews will remain at the scene until about 3 p.m. on Thursday. CAL FIRE said the fire started on both sides of Willow Glen Road. CAL...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Thousands of Unhoused to be Swept with No Adequate Shelter in Sacramento

We have been notified that the X Street shelter has not been able to house anybody besides the 68 people already inside due to positive covid tests for over the last 50-plus days. The Sacramento Homeless Union has also been made aware that the other congregate shelters have had similar circumstances and that no bed spaces have been available in months. They continue to perpetuate State sanctioned danger and violence by sweeping belongings, survival gear and removing people from shaded areas in extreme heat with no resources. There is currently a lawsuit moving forward in federal court regarding this (Sacramento Homeless Union versus the City and County of Sacramento)
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento drivers ranked third worst in country. Which NorCal city has the best drivers?

California is known for the scenic drives along its coast, which involve multiple cars, highways and of course — drivers. And Sacramento has a reputation for having one of the worst drivers. According to a 2018 study, drivers in Sacramento were ranked third worst in the country, slightly above Riverside and Omaha, Nebraska. A recent study from Quote Wizard put Sacramento as No. 2 on the worst drivers list, falling behind Bakersfield.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair Week 2: More Fun, Less Minors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second weekend of the California State Fair kicked off with a slight change: minors are no longer allowed through the gate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 6 p.m. without an adult. Minors who are already inside the gate after 6 p.m. will be allowed to stay. “In my day, when I was younger, you cut your parents loose, and you go.  But nowadays, you need the safety of your parents,” said Felipe Ibarra. Ten-year-old Jazbrielle Cokley sees no problem with not being allowed to walk around without her parents. “I’d kind of rather be with my family,” she said. For many,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

20K+
Followers
690
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy