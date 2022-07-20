Texas A&M Aggies team captain from Missouri City arrested on DWI, weapon charges

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith , who had been scheduled to appear at SEC media days Thursday, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession (less than 2 ounces).

Smith, 21, was booked early Wednesday in the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A&M police. He was released Wednesday after posting combined bail in the amount of $8,000, according to Brazos County Jail records.

According to the police report obtained by ESPN, Smith was arrested for DWI after he was stopped for speeding at approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Smith was given a field sobriety test and was determined to be intoxicated, the police report said.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by the Houston Chronicle , police then found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a gun with a "full magazine and a round chambered" during a search of the car.

Smith and a passenger in the car both denied ownership of the gun or the marijuana, according to the police report. The passenger in the car with Smith wasn't arrested and was released.

Texas A&M issued a statement that Smith has been suspended per athletics department policy and that coach Jimbo Fisher is aware of Smith's arrest and is looking into the situation. Smith will no longer represent Texas A&M at SEC media days.

A team captain in 2021, Smith led the Aggies in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (six) last season while finishing second in receiving yards (509). The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Smith has started 21 games the past three seasons and has 112 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns to go with 373 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive back Demani Richardson , offensive lineman Layden Robinson and Smith were set to join coach Jimbo Fisher on Thursday at SEC media days in Atlanta. A product of Missouri City, Texas, Smith was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2019 class.