Jalen Rose breaks down why the Heat don't have the assets to trade for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant reportedly has interest in landing in a ready-to-win spot like Miami or Phoenix, and with the Suns already out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the Heat have reportedly been working to acquire assets to use in a potential blockbuster trade for the Nets’ superstar.

According to ESPN’s Jalen Rose, however, even a massive offer from the Heat might not be a valuable enough return to be worth letting Durant leave.

In a segment with David Jacoby, Rose assumes the role of Nets GM Sean Marks, and turns down a proposed package that includes Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and four first-round picks. This is an even better package than the Heat have reportedly been willing to put together, as Adebayo is off the table in trade conversations.

Even still, Rose turned down the deal, reasoning that the Heat’s draft picks will be at the end of the first round and therefore are low-value, while also questioning the caliber of players Brooklyn would be getting in return.