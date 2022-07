Control of a Shelby County warehouse is transitioning to new management. Penske Logistics Field Human Resources Director Doug Howell provided a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice to the Department of Workforce Development and City of Shelbyville. In that notice, he notes that Penske has performed warehousing services for Kroger for several years at the facility at 4301 North 125 West. Kroger has informed Penske that it will take over operation of the facility on September 11.

