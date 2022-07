The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum plans to add a director of development, with plans to expand its footprint and add modern exhibits. The new director will travel around the country most of the year raising funds and applying for grants for the museum, which is the official state museum for the Texas Rangers, an elite state enforcement agency that’s existed in some form since the early 1800s. The new director will report to Lisa Blackmon, Waco’s assistant city manager in charge of tourism.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO