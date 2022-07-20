ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jonathan Pryce head to Netflix's animated 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago
Netflix

Charles Dickens' holiday classic is coming to Netflix in a computer-animated movie called Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and some big names are bringing it to life.

Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Colman will be voicing this version of the Ghost of Christmas Past in the feature, ABC Audio has confirmed, with Beauty and the Beast's Luke Evans voicing Scrooge, himself.

Jessie Buckley, who starred with Colman in the award-winning The Lost Daughter, also lends her voice to the project.

Other stars set to feature in the film are Tony winner Jonathan Pryce, taking on the voice of Scrooge's former partner Jacob Marley and Hawkeye's Fra Fee as Harry Huffam. Trevor Dion Nicholas, who originated the role of Genie in Disney's Aladdin: The Musical will voice Present, and Stardust's Johnny Flynn will lend his pipes to Bob Cratchit.

Directed by Lost in Oz' Stephen Donnelly, Scrooge will feature "reimagined" songs from the late Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Leslie Bricusse, a veteran of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Home Alone and Superman.

In a statement, Donnelly said, "It's been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story and I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect but not as they've experienced them before."

He says the movie's a faithful take on Dickens but adds, "There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats..."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

