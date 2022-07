Comedy can be a tough profession. On the way to stardom, there can be a lot of nights of receiving little to no pay coupled with a constant threat of being canceled, and even worse, getting heckled on stage. For Da Smart Guy, the journey has been just a bit better thanks to DC Young Fly, as he explained to rolling out after hosting comedy night at Chef Aleem‘s Plated Lounge in East Point, Georgia.

