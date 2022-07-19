Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to where Iowa started. Dubuque, IA, the state’s oldest city, is nestled along the Mississippi River where Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois intersect. French-Canadian fur trader Julien Dubuque founded the city in 1833, a full 13 years before Iowa became a state. Since then, Dubuque has witnessed many...

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned the gun on himself. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the family was from Cedar...
Fundraiser for child who survived deadly Iowa state park shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Family and friends are leaning on eachother to support a nine-year-old Iowa boy who survived a deadly shooting that killed both of his parents and younger sister on Friday at Maquoketa State Park. Three campers were killed and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, […]
DNR Director issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Jackson County, IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director, Kayla Lyon, released the following statement:. “I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue.
3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being shot Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at around 11 p.m. Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The...
Update: Names of Maquoketa triple-homicide victims released

(Maquoketa) The three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three victims. Once completed, the findings will be released. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23.
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are seeking assistance from the public in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a theft. Police say the incident occurred July 9th at approximately 5:55 am at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque. Anyone with information on the subjects or vehicle is asked to contact...
Maquoketa Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Handgun

A Jackson County man has pleaded not guilty after police said he threatened his roommate with a loaded handgun. 20 year old Sean Gregory of Maquoketa is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to reports, Gregory threatened his roommate, Tanner Sendt, with a loaded handgun on June 7th at their residence. Sendt told authorities he feared for his life. Gregory’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.
Clinton Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Residential Area

(Clinton, IA) — Authorities are asking for tips from the public after a man was found dead in a residential area of Clinton. Police say they were responding to a report of gunshots in the area shortly before Eleven P-M Sunday, and they found 43-year-old Antoine Sampson of Clinton lying in an intersection. The news release from the department did not offer other information about Sampson’s death, but Clinton Police said there does not appear to be any ongoing threats to the community. Police say people who phone in tips about the case can remain anonymous.

