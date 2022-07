Galloway, NJ – Tuition and fees at Stockton University will increase 2% for the 2022-23 academic year and summer 2024 session. In-state full-time undergraduate students will pay $7,594 per semester for up to 20 credits, a 2% or $151 increase, under the tuition and fee structure approved by the Board of Trustees at their July 20 meeting at the Stockton Atlantic City campus.

