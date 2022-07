Linda Evangelista is back! The iconic supermodel, 57, was seen in flawless new photos for Fendi in a July 16 Instagram post, following a cosmetic procedure that she previously said left her “disfigured.” In the pic, which you can SEE HERE, Linda rocked three stacked pink silk ball caps. She also carried two classic Fendi baguette handbags in silver, as well as two tiny pink satin ones. Linda positively stunned in flawless glam makeup, along with pink cat-eye sunglasses, layered earrings, and pink gloves. The fashion icon looked every bit the supermodel she was in the apex of her career, back in the 1990s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO