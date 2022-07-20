ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

By Vanessa Holt
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher...

communityimpact.com

Local
Texas Business
The Woodlands, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
The Woodlands, TX
Real Estate
City
The Woodlands, TX
#Zip Codes#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Median
Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

