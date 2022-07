I have stayed here multiple times in both the main hotel and the Marina. We stayed in the Marina for 2 nights heading back from Maine. The Marina suites have gorgeous views and great access to 2 outdoor pools, the outdoor hub, outdoor pool table and marina. This was a last minute reservation and I had decided to treat the family. My 10 year son loves to fish but had never done Ocean fishing before. The conceirge at the Wentworth knew right away the best person to recommend, Capt Richard Wendell @ Breakaway Charters NH. He was extremely patient and so knowledgeable. He also handled the less desirable aspects of fishing and even made enthusiasts of our less fishing-interested family members! It was great to be out on the water and we got to see some seals off one of the islands. The best part of the day was seeing my son battle a large striped bass! It was an amazing day! Thank you Wentworth for the recommendation and a huge thank you to Capt Wendall for such a fantastic experience! We will definitely be back!

WENTWORTH, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO