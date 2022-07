FRUITLAND, ID - It has been nearly one year since now six-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan vanished from his neighborhood in Fruitland, ID. Law enforcement with the Fruitland Police Department, Idaho State Police and FBI have been investigating the disappearance of the young boy since the evening of July 27, 2021. While developing a detailed timeline of events leading up to Michael's disappearance Investigators have processed over 1,000 leads. Nearly all leads have been thoroughly reviewed and cleared. Investigators say the process is exhaustive, but they believe someone will provide information to solve this case.

FRUITLAND, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO