JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. It is hard to believe that the Buckeyes and Rockets have only played a grand total of three times coming into the 2022 season but that is the case and you have to go back 11 years ago for the last meeting, a way-too-close game where Toledo led in the fourth quarter.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO