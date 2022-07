TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since late March lanes on Alexis Road have been closed due to a bridge repair. People living a working nearby say traffic has been a headache, and the construction has made them feel uneasy driving in the area. “It is supposed to be a five-minute drive to get my kids to school, now it could take 10 to 15 minutes to get out of the driveway just to get out on Alexis,” said Pamela.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO