Law Enforcement

Two officers commended

rossford.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Chief Todd Kitzler has commended two officers for their service to the public during two recent incidents. The sheriff’s office 9-1-1 dispatcher received a phone call from a motorist who interacted with Officer Keon Domanski during...

www.rossford.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Accused man dies in custody after sister awakened from coma

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest, authorities said Friday.Daniel J. Palmer III of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital, a day after he was taken there following an evaluation by jail medical staff, the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, said in a news release.The statement didn't indicate a cause of death and a spokeswoman for Department of Health and Human Resources, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

