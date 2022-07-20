ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

State law changes ballot language for tax levies

A bill that aims to help Ohio voters better understand levy issues on the ballot was recently signed into law. “This is a huge win for taxpayers and transparency. Voters should not need a...

Lootpress

Four Constitutional Amendments to be Considered by WV Voters in the General Election

During the General Election this fall, voters in West Virginia will consider four separate and distinct amendments to the state’s Constitution. During their regular session earlier this year, the West Virginia legislature passed resolutions asking voters to consider each proposal. The legislature agreed to place the proposed amendments on the General Election ballot where voter participation is usually highest.
Cleveland.com

Should most Ohio retailers be required to accept cash as payment?

A downstate GOP lawmaker has done something that many might consider unusual for a Republican -- introduce a bill in the Ohio Senate that would add a mandate for Ohio businesses. State Sen. Louis W. “Bill” Blessing III, of Colerain Township in Hamilton County, via Senate Bill 242 introduced last fall, wants the legislature to require most retail businesses in Ohio to accept cash payments.
Washington Examiner

Ohio bill would make accommodations for pregnant employees law

(The Center Square) – Ohio employers would have to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees and would be encouraged to talk with pregnant employees about how to ensure their health and safety if a recently introduced bill becomes law. The legislation, like bills filed in 30 other states, continues...
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Attorney General asks for dismissal of abortion lawsuit

The Ohio Attorney General has asked the state supreme court to dismiss a challenge to the six-week abortion ban, saying the court does not hold jurisdiction on the issue. The lawsuit seeks to stop enforcement of the law, which had been tied up in courts before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the legality of abortion nationwide in June. Within hours after the decision came out, Ohio AG Dave Yost had asked a federal court to lift the injunction in place for the six-week ban, which it did the same day.
crawfordcountynow.com

New litter control program launches in Ohio

COLUMBUS – A new litter control program that brings in the business community to help in the effort is now underway in Ohio. Over the past few weeks, the first signage related to the Sponsor-A-Highway program has been installed along highways in the northeast Ohio area. The statewide program allows businesses and groups to fund litter removal services along one-mile, one-direction segments of state highways. In exchange for their sponsorship, the name of the business or group is displayed on a sign within their sponsored segment.
WKYC

Election denier will be on Ohio ballot for secretary of state

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative podcaster who has embraced former President Donald Trump's discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen will be on the November ballot for Ohio secretary of state. Terpsehore Tore Maras gathered more than the required 5,000 signatures to get on the ballot as an...
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s largest city plans no mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city is not considering another mask mandate despite recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The city of Columbus has issued a mask advisory, urging masks indoors and in crowded places, despite...
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: July 20, 2022

Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 20, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of Republican Attorney General Dave Yost for comments he made about a story involving a 10-year-old pregnant Ohio girl who had been raped then went to Indiana to get an abortion. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has details.
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
wvxu.org

In wake of mass shootings, Cincinnati state senator is proposing new gun restrictions

Tragic mass shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas, have had ripple effects across the country — including here in Ohio. A new bill introduced by State Sen. Cecil Thomas seeks to strengthen background checks, institute a red flag law and raise the minimum age for the purchase of firearms in an effort to keep guns from falling into the hands of those who might use them for violence.
