Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover

www.cnn.com
Related
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Discovery reveals creepy alien-like figures painted thousands of years ago on cave walls
Back in 2018, archaeologists discovered 52 previously undocumented rock shelters in the Swaga Swaga Game Reserve located in central Tanzania. The shelters all appeared to have been painted with rock art, however, weathering had destroyed most of them. One stood out, though, thanks to the alien-like cave paintings that it contained within.
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natureworldnews.com
Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm
An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
Diver Spooked By What He Sees After Swimming To The Bottom Of Loch Ness
A diver was left spooked by what he saw after diving to the bottom of Loch Ness. See for yourself here:. Jeremy Wade lived up to his name, wading his way into the famous Scottish lake in an episode of documentary series River Monsters. Fair play to him, people have...
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
The tallest mountain in the world is located in the U.S. and it's not Mount Everest
View of Mauna KeaPhoto by Nula666 (talk · contribs); CC-BY-SA-3.0 Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth at 29,032 feet above sea level. However, it is not the tallest mountain on Earth.
ohmymag.co.uk
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
IFLScience
A Crack Opened In Earth’s Magnetic Field Yesterday And Stayed Open For 14 Hours
Yesterday, a crack opened in Earth’s magnetic field and stayed open for nearly 14 hours, allowing Vecna and his minions through from the Upside Down. OK, perhaps not that last bit, but it did allow some powerful solar winds to pour through the hole, creating a geomagnetic storm that sparked some pretty epic aurora.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight
This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
IFLScience
Conspiracy Theorists Think The Large Hadron Collider Transferred Us Into A Parallel Universe Yesterday
On Tuesday, the world's largest particle accelerator was turned on once again. After three years of upgrades and maintenance, it immediately observed three exotic particles for the first time. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is now up and running, and breaking records for the highest energy particle collisions ever performed....
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
natureworldnews.com
Four U.S. Volcanoes on Elevated Risk Orange Status, USGS Warns
As four US volcanoes are at elevated risk or have a WATCH / ORANGE status due to recent volcanic activity, the USGS will continue to monitor them throughout this holiday weekend. The Great Sitkin Volcano, Semisopochnoi, Pavlof, and Kilauea are the four US volcanoes. Mount Cleveland and Mauna Loa volcanoes...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 6