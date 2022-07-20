This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch

Carry all your essentials in style with the Spencer Paige Luxury Travel Toiletry Bag. It fully closes even while holding most travel items , and it boasts a timeless design. Exquisitely crafted, it includes multiple storage compartments and has expandable pockets. Designed in Canada with quilted jacquard, this patented toiletry bag incorporates 12 compartments and 3 clear expandable storage sections. Moreover, it has a hidden pocket, pockets that hold 100 ml bottles, a removable evening bag, and a carry-on slip pocket. Additionally, its RF material pocket is ideal for passport storage, and it has a water-resistant interior lining and exterior fabric. Furthermore, it has built-in gold-nickel-plated hangers and zippers, a removable shoulder strap, and a carry handle. Store it in your suitcase, carry it on its own, or slide it over your luggage handle when you’re on the go.
