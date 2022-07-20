ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch

By Lauren Wadowsky
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Upgrade your travel gear with the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. These minimalist leather bags are versatile and meticulously designed. After nearly 2 years of travel restrictions, you’re ready to see the world again. But in the meantime, flights have changed and so have your travel needs. And you’re looking...

John Candor León Leather Bag Collection includes 3 sleek styles with pragmatic features

Enjoy the versatile John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. This series includes The León Duffel, which is a classy bag that includes a Stash-n-Go Pouch. Made with full-grain leather, this 35-liter bag has hidden zippers and sleek accessories. Moreover, it includes a laptop pocket, trolley sleeve, quick-access pocket, mesh divider, and more. Its large clamshell opening makes it easy to reach everything inside. And top-access entry points let you grab what you need in an instant. Boasting quite a bit of storage space, it maintains a sleek carry-on size that measures 11″ tall, 21″ wide, and 9.6″ deep. Plus, the light weight of 3.4 pounds makes it easy to tote around. The Stash-n-Go Pouch works as a dopp kit or tech bag and holds up to 2.8 liters of gear. Finally, the León Briefcase offers looks and functionality with a 13.6-liter capacity, a large open pocket, and 17″ laptop storage.
