This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch

When it comes to low-maintenance, high-quality rugs, Ruggable is without a doubt an Apartment Therapy favorite. The brand is known for their innovative machine-washable, two-piece designs that are available in everything from doormats and runners to statement-making area rugs — even round styles if that's what fits your space best. Their rugs feature a pad and a cover that attaches with Velcro tabs, and the pads come in two sizes. The classic pad is best for rugs that will be placed at the door, under furniture, or outdoors; and the cushioned mat provides extra support for places where you're standing for longer periods of time, such as the bathroom and kitchen. Once you have the pad, you can swap out the covers whenever you want to change your look — which you're probably going to want to do ASAP now that Ruggable has released a second sure-to-sell-out collaboration with decorator and designer Jonathan Adler after last year's super stylish collection.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO