West Plains, MO. – The former school resource officer accused of sexual assaults against a child is out on bond and an arraignment has been set. Rob Pilkington of Pomona is facing 13 felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in 2021. The victim was NOT a student at the school that Pilkington was a resource officer of.

POMONA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO