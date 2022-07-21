ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Grizzlies announce Buster Posey bobblehead giveaway

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

The Fresno Grizzlies will be honoring Buster Posey's retirement this September.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies announced an exclusive Buster Posey bobblehead giveaway set for Sept. 3. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will be able to receive the bobblehead.

This is the Grizzlies' fourth time producing a bobblehead of the San Francisco Giants legend.

"Buster created countless memories for our entire fanbase during his stint with our organization," said Grizzlies president Derek Franks. "We feel that celebrating his storied career with a bobblehead giveaway is truly something all Grizzlies fans can rally around."

Tickets for the Sept. 3 game are on sale now and start at $15.

The team is also offering a limited "Buster Posey Tribute" ticket package. The package will guarantee the bobblehead and includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games (July 22 and August 5) and the Buster Posey giveaway game on Sept. 3.

The three-game package only costs $37, a nod to Posey's .337 career batting average with the Grizzlies.

