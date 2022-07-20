ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Beach, VA

Embers to headline Northern Neck Beach Music Festival

Rappahannock Record
 3 days ago

The Colonial Beach Community Foundation will host the fourth annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival September 10. The festival, held on Town Hill in Colonial Beach, features a concert with The Embers; beach music Deejay Hall of...

rrecord.com

visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Colonial Beach, VA
Virginia Entertainment
Community, VA
Daily Voice

Alexandria Hot Dog Spot Ranked Among Best In America

Hotdogs are sacred to many American baseball fans, barbecue lovers, and anyone else who identifies as a wiener connoisseur. Alexandria is home to Virginia's best hotdog, according to the Food Network's list of the top 50 hotdogs in the U.S. Haute Dogs and Fries takes the art of a hotdog...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Leonardtown Couple Makes An Appearance On A New Reality TV Show

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Adrian and Elisabeth Young, a couple living in Leonardtown that owns YOUNGMOVEMINTS Child Care, recently starred in the reality television show “The Blox.”. The Blox is a docu-series competition television show produced by MTV featuring entrepreneurs who compete against each other in startup games. The...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Beach Music#Dance#Beer#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Embers#Deejay Hall Of Fame#Wwer 88 1 Fm
momcollective.com

Two day trips for fossil-finding in the DC area

If you have budding scientists, or just dinosaur-loving kiddos, the Washington DC area is a great place to be! Of course, you can visit the museums like the free Museum of Natural History in DC and the great dinosaur exhibit at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore (see our Summer Bucket List for more museum ideas). But also, because of the area’s geology, prehistory is all around us! You can find fossils of dinosaur bones, shark’s teeth, along with plants and aquatic life, for free, less than an hour from home. Here are two great ways to do your own fossil hunting around DC and still be home in time for dinner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Restaurant Stop Gives Lucky Maryland Lottery Player A Tasty $50,000 Prize

A Charles County woman enjoyed a tasty BBQ meal with a side of $50,000 after cashing in big on a Maryland Lottery “FAST PLAY” ticket. The woman from Waldorf found “lottery luck” while dining in Prince George’s County at Texas Ribs & BBQ on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton, officials said on Thursday, July 21 after she cashed in the winning $10 ticket for a five-figure prize.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
QSR Web

Marco's Pizza franchisees to open in former Virginia Pizza Hut space

Marco's Pizza franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason will open their sixth restaurant in the Richmond, Virginia, area. The move marks the 11th Marco's location in the regio, according to a Richmond Biz Sense report. The Marco's Pizza will be located in a former Pizza Hut building at 5817 Midlothian...
RICHMOND, VA
rockvillenights.com

Slapfish encounters rough seas in Rockville

The seas appear to have turned rough for Slapfish at 12033 Rockville Pike. A sub-lease opportunity is being offered for the fast casual seafood restaurant at the Montrose Crossing shopping center. Commercial real estate firm KNLB is marketing the sublease as a "discreet listing," with the admonition, "Please do not disturb tenant," in the marketing brochure. Slapfish opened at Montrose Crossing in 2018, and remains open for business.
ROCKVILLE, MD

