ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Salvation Army Needs Your Help to Help Others

By Lance Tormey
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's tough enough to feed a family in this current economy so imagine the challenge feeding 70 families every day? That's how many families are being helped by the Yakima Salvation Army food bank. Lisa Sargent the Director of Social Ministries at the Yakima Salvation Army says for the first time...

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Yakima Humane Society in Desperate Need of the Communities Help!

Were you aware we have an overpopulation issue for animals in our area and beyond? There are Yakima Valley residents that are leaving puppies and kittens in garbage bags on the side of the road. Leaving them to die, out of sight out of mind, I guess? Please don't turn a blind eye, help spread the informative word on how to cut back on this problem that seems to be taking over, everywhere.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Join the Free Summer Fun! This August 2nd is National Night Out

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022! Across the country, everyone will be celebrating National Night Out and I've got the first details for Yakima, WA!. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Looking for the Top 3 Hot Dogs in The Yakima Valley

What's more American than a good old-fashioned hot dog? Luckily that's not the question we're asking here, we're actually looking for the best Hot dog in the Yakima Valley. I volunteered to drive around town and find some of the best hot dogs the Valley has to offer. Lucky for...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

It’s Called Community Action Day and You’re Invited Yakima

Community Action Day is coming up in the city of Yakima on Saturday, July 23. City officials say it's a time to engage, educate, and empower Yakima residents to identify, report and eradicate vandalism throughout their neighborhoods. The event will be held at Yakima's Garfield Elementary School at 612 North 6th Avenue from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
City
Yakima, WA
Mega 99.3

Union Gap Police Hoping For Tips in Double Homicide

The July 4 double homicide in Union Gap remains the number one priority of the Union Gap Police Department. Union Gap Police Lt. Stace Mckinley says "our detectives division has been working on the case nonstop." He says they've sent potential evidence to the state crime lab and are now awaiting the results. Unfortunately McKinley says they don’t have any new breakthroughs at this point.
UNION GAP, WA
Mega 99.3

5 BEST TASTIEST RESTAURANTS THAT ARE OPEN LATE IN YAKIMA

First, I'll tell you a little bit about the restaurant that is open late and then I'll give you their LATE NIGHT hours of operation. El Rinconsito has a ton of locations throughout Washington state and we are fortunate enough to have one in Yakima. It even has a drive-thru. They are famous for their affordable food specials like the 4 tacos special, Combo Quesa Birria, and the Enchilada special. Each one comes with a soft drink. Personally, I love their chicken mole meal!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Warehouse Theatre Celebrates 75 Years of Theatre Arts in Yakima

The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Their mission statement says it all: 'Engaging, enriching, and encouraging our community through shared experiences in the theatre arts since 1947'. The 2022/2023 Season at Warehouse Theatre in Yakima. This incredible season has begun and currently in production is...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Security#Food Shortage#Charity#The Yakima Salvation Army#Social Ministries#The Salvation Army#The Food Bank
Mega 99.3

Yakima You Live in a Violent State Where Police are Leaving

Crime is up in the state while the number of people you call for help is going down. The annual report released Wednesday by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs shows a 12.3% increase in violent crime in Washington State last year. Hundreds of murders were recorded as...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Driver Alert Work on North 1st Street Thursday

Making our city look beautiful is the job city crews. They're not only charged with fixing city streets and signals but also making the city welcoming. As a result a section of North 1st Street will be one lane each direction, Thursday, July 21st, for a beautification project. The flower...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Signal Work Will Slow Yakima Drivers Wednesday

Road and traffic signal work continues in the city during this hot summer. If you drive in the city, you've no doubt noticed all the work that's happening which could slow your commute. That work continues on Wednesday, July 20 with signal work that will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 6th Street.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Attention Creative Kids! Free Lemonade Day in Yakima Aug 13th!

What's a great way to inspire your kids to create this summer? How about we start with Lemonade Day!. The Yakima Chamber of Commerce is inviting the children of the community to book their free 10x10 space right now for the August 13th, 2022 event at SOZO Sports of Central Washington, located at 2210 S 38th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Mega 99.3

Yakima Auditor Welcomes Voter Drop Box Observers

Political parties who want to monitor voter drop boxes in Yakima County have the right to do that as long as the monitoring doesn't intimidate voters. That from Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross who says he and other auditors around the state are being warned of signs appearing on drop boxes in King County.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Free Outdoor Adventure This Weekend at Nile Valley Community Days

Looking into outdoor adventures for your weekend? You can head to Jim Sprick Park in Naches, WA this Saturday and Sunday for Nile Valley Community Days!. Nile Valley Days is held at Jim Sprick Community Park during the third full weekend in July of each year. The weekend is packed with fun family activities: Many vendors with hand-crafted items, displays, kid’s games, horseshoes, live entertainment, black-powder demonstrations, horseshoe tournaments, gold prospecting demonstrations. Come join us for a weekend of fun-filled events and old-fashioned competition as well as great music and food at Jim Sprick Community Park.
NACHES, WA
Mega 99.3

Guy Fieri Enjoys Leavenworth WA Eats on Diners Drive-Ins & Dives

The Food Network is one of my go-to TV networks with dozens of amazing foodie favorites you can stream and binge-watch anytime. I don't know about you, but this often leads me to binge-eating, but, I digress. The hit show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has been on the network since 2006. Host Guy Fieri is an entertaining personality, in addition to being a superb chef, restauranteur, celebrity, and family man.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Hey Yakima What’s The Trick For Picking a Ripe Melon?

Everyone has a theory about how to pick the most juicy watermelon. You've heard all the tricks from knocking on watermelons to looking for special marks on the fruit. For many picking out a watermelon at the store can be frustrating if you're wrong when you get home. You are then either forced to eat or throw away the mush or bring it back to the store.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Can Now Recycle Styrofoam and Mattresses

If you are an avid recycler in Yakima you know it's been frustrating not having a place to recycle Styrofoam. However it's no longer a problem because Yakima's DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit location, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs. DTG Recycle officials say Styrofoam has been added to the free community recycle drop box area. After you drop off your Styrofoam it's shredded "put in a densifier, heated and extruded into ingots. The ingots are then sent off and turned into items such as picture frames, fence posts and curb stops." You're encouraged to pre-package the Styrofoam to make it easier to recycle.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Sister Ross Was Always A Boss, Now She’s A Ted Robertson Winner

The woman I respectfully refer to as the "little giant" is receiving a giant-sized honor and community-wide acknowledgment for a huge contribution to this region. The Past Chairs of The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce have announced Dr. Kathleen Ross has been selected to receive the 2022 Ted Robertson Community Service Award.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy