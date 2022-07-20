ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Charles Wetherington, President, BTE Technologies to Discuss Using Lean to Prepare For Manufacturing 4.0 as Keynoter at 2022 Assembly Show

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / The 10th Anniversary of The ASSEMBLY Show will offer a dynamic keynote presentation on Using Lean to Prepare for Manufacturing 4.0 delivered by Charles Wetherington, President of BTE Technologies, LLC, a medical equipment manufacturer of products for treating and assessing musculoskeletal issues....

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalonynews.net

Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Announces "The Return To Newark " 15th Anniversary Of Annual Music Festival

Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces that the official 15th Anniversary will return over two weekends from July 27th-31st and August 5th-7th with broad array of musical genres including Gospel, House, Hip-Hop, Soulful Alternative/Mash Up, Reggae, Dancehall sounds and of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora. It all begins on Wednesday,...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy