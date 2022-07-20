ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Coast Port Congestion Continues

By Melissa De Leon Chavez
andnowuknow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES - As congestion at West Coast ports hit record levels last year, leading to ongoing supply chain pressures, we reported that many shippers had begun to divert their container ships to East Coast ports in an effort to circumvent longer wait times. However, as this shift has occurred, ports...

www.andnowuknow.com

UPI News

Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area

July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Vice President Kamala Harris, husband Doug Emhoff visit Santa Monica fire station

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her husband, Doug Emhoff, visited a Santa Monica fire station, where Harris briefly spoke about the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. RELATED: 6 dead, dozens wounded at Highland Park July 4 parade; "An act of violence that has shaken us to our core"Staying at her Brentwood home this weekend, the vice president arrived by motorcade to Santa Monica Fire Station 2 just after 1 p.m. where she and Emhoff spoke to firefighters and posed for photos with them, according to the White House press pool. Harris touched...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Robb Report

Thieves Steal Over $100 Million in Jewelry From an Armored Truck Near LA

Click here to read the full article. A Hollywood-style heist took place near Los Angeles last week. In the early hours of July 11, thieves in Southern California made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry and gems, reported the New York Times. The merchandise was being transported by a Brink’s truck from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another trade show some 370 miles away at the Pasadena Convention Center.   The armored vehicle was robbed in the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Independent

Small plane crashes into Pacific during California lifeguard competition

A small plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean off of California’s Huntington Beach as a lifeguarding competition was taking place.The Cessna was reportedly towing a banner as it came down into the ocean. Teenage lifeguards gathered en masse for the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship grabbed surfboards and dashed into the waves to help, according to the Associated Press.Corinne Baginski, whose 17-year-old daughter was on the beach between events, told the news organization that they “heard a thump” before realising what happened.“The kids saw it and suddenly they turned and ran towards it,” she recalled.Coast Guard Lt. SondraKay Kneen told the AP that the plane, which only had the pilot onboard, crashed around 30 yards from the shore.The lifeguards and other first responders tended to the pilot, whose condition is not yet known, according to NBC Los Angeles. Read More New design plans for ‘son of Concorde’ plane that can travel at 1,300mph revealedNew US envoy to Australia scolds male reporter: ‘Did you talk over the woman?’AP Week in Pictures: Asia
ACCIDENTS
