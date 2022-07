MISSION, TX - Just like Willie Nelson, The Fresh CrEd podcast is on the road again for its second “Live From” event at the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Foodservice Conference in Monterey, California. Taking place July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST, listeners can tune in to hear Craig Slate, Chief Executive Officer of SunFed, and Ed Bertaud, Director of Retail Sales for IFCO, talk shop with fellow industry members.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO