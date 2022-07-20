ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

North Shore Community College Gets $735K for Tech Workforce

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — North Shore Community College received $735,000 for workforce training via a grant from the Baker-Polito Administration, which will go toward enhancing training programs in healthcare, manufacturing, education, cybersecurity, and information technology. NSCC plans to allocate the funding to various short-term career training programs. The priority focus...

communityadvocate.com

Hudson-based doctor to provide medical care for Ukrainian refugees

HUDSON – Brian Lisse, a doctor living in Hudson, will travel to the border city of Przemyśl, Poland, in July and August to provide medical care for Ukrainian refugees. Lisse said that this work is an extension of the dedication he and his wife Cindy DeRuyter have to helping the less privileged and less fortunate, both around the world and in the United States.
HUDSON, MA
GOBankingRates

The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Many retirees are living on a tight fixed income, but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality of life or relocate to an area far away from friends and family. For those looking to live in the Northeast during their golden years, GOBankingRates has identified several cities where you can live well on a budget of $3,000 a month. For this study, only cities with a livability score of 65 out of 100 or higher and a population that was at least 10% comprised of those ages 65 and older were considered.
nshoremag.com

Mooo Steakhouse Now Open In Burlington With World-Class Food and High-End Hospitality

The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

How pyrrhotite may be causing Massachusetts home foundations to crumble

RUTLAND, Mass. — As the Massachusetts legislative session nears its end, there's little movement on Beacon Hill toward helping homeowners with a crushing problem: crumbling concrete leaving homes in central Massachusetts worthless unless homeowners undertake a very expensive repair. Insurance generally won't cover the damage. JoAnn Demore's home in...
RUTLAND, MA
Danvers, MA
Massachusetts Education
Danvers, MA
WCVB

Well-known Massachusetts wedding and event venue to close in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — One of Massachusetts' best-known wedding and event venues will shut down at the end of next summer and sold to a real estate investment and development company. After decades of hosting community Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, proms, meetings, dinners and more, the Lombardo family shutting down its...
RANDOLPH, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Acquisition of Boston retail center financed for $21.5 million

BOSTON– JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $21.5 million in acquisition financing for Shops at Riverwood, a 78,000-square-foot, fully leased retail center anchored by Price Rite Marketplace in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Urban Edge Properties, to arrange...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

In Boston, rents have hit record highs and vacancy rates are dropping

Rental prices in Boston have hit record highs, according to a mid-year market report online marketplace Boston Pads released in June. The rental market has bounced back from its pandemic lows — and then some — with vacancies nearing historic lows. The average rent in Boston is $2,695,...
BOSTON, MA
#Tech#Nscc#Engen
pioneerinstitute.org

The Second Largest Public Construction Project in MA is to give Logan International Airport a New Look

According to Pioneer Institute’s MassOpenBooks, the two construction companies that have been paid the most by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are first, GLX contractors, which you can learn more about here: https://pioneerinstitute.org/blog/blog-better-government/blog-transparency/the-green-line-extension-project-progress-and-finances/. Second is Suffolk Construction Contractors. Suffolk is a construction contracting company founded and based in Boston that has a current contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority for the renovation of Boston’s Logan International Airport.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Boston Remains the Only Market with An Office Vacancy Rate Below 10%

BOSTON–Nearly two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, the office sector continues to struggle, facing an unstable short-term outlook as it contends with record vacancy rates, acording to a report from CommercialEdge/. But the sector’s long-term future is also hazy as hybrid and work from...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Randolph venue announces closure in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A popular Randolph venue announced on Thursday it’s closing its doors for good, effective next year. Lombardo’s, a locale famous for hosting weddings, proms, and other social events, wrote in a Facebook post that they’ll be closing their Randolph location in September of 2023.
RANDOLPH, MA
WWLP

Massachusetts paving company owner charged with tax evasion

BOSTON (WWLP) – The owner of a paving company pleaded guilty in connection with a seven-year scheme to underreport income on his tax returns. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 52-year-old Robert Brainard of Weymouth pled guilty to tax evasion for underreporting income on his tax returns.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Friday, July 22 – FBI Conducts Local Raids – Beach Parking Glitch in Gloucester Fixed – Coaching Legend Dies – Community Notes – Photos

Weather – National Weather Service – The heatwave continues today, but it will be less humid. Oppressive conditions return this weekend, with the heat peaking on Sunday. On Sunday, actual temperatures might even surpass 100°F, with Heat Index values approaching 105°F. Manchester-by-the-Sea – Manchester has asked...
GLOUCESTER, MA

