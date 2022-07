While trading intra-divisionally may not always be advisable, it has become a habit for the Miami Marlins in the last few years. The Marlins have been more willing to trade with their rivals, moreso than any other National League East club of late. Most recently, during last year's trade deadline, they shipped off Adam Duvall to the eventual World Champion Atlanta Braves for the pittance price of 25 year-old Quad-A catcher Alex Jackson.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO