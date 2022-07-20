ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Pakistan's ex-premier Khan warns of economic 'collapse'

By MUNIR AHMED Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Pakistan’s former prime minister is accusing the current government of mismanaging the country’s already fragile economy

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's former prime minister said Wednesday that the government of premier Shahbaz Sharif is mismanaging the country’s fragile economy.

Imran Khan's remarks to journalists at his residence in Islamabad came hours after Pakistan’s currency plummeted to an all-time low of 225 rupees against the U.S. dollar, amid increasing political instability. The delay in the release of a crucial $1.17 billion installment from the International Monetary Fund to Islamabad has also added to the existing economic crisis.

The fund last week said it reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive the $6 billion bailout package. But the deal is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board.

On Wednesday, Khan said he “worries” that Pakistan is teetering near an “economic collapse.” A spokesman for Sharif did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He said a looming crisis “all started after my government was ousted.” He reiterated his call for snap elections, a demand already dismissed by Sharif and his allies.

Khan came into power following the 2018 parliamentary elections, but he lost a majority in the National Assembly in April when his allies and about two dozen lawmakers from his own Tehreek-e-Insaf party abandoned him.

Khan's removal in April came amid his cooling relations with Pakistan’s powerful military, which many of Khan's political opponents allege helped the former premier, Khan, come to power in general elections in 2018. The military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75 years and wields considerable power over civilian governments.

Since his ouster, Khan has criticized the country's powerful army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying he was also part of the greater plot aimed at removing him from power. The military has denied the charge.

Khan also insists his government was ousted under a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies.

When Khan was in power, Pakistan’s foreign reserves rose to over $18 billion, which dipped to $10 billion recently. Khan says he can revive the country's economy with the help of his team if he gets another chance in office.

In recent weeks, Sharif has slashed subsidies on fuel, electricity and natural gas to meet IMF’s conditions. It has made Sharif’s government highly unpopular and caused a spike in food prices.

Over the weekend, Sharif faced a major political setback when Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won elections in the country’s most populous province. Khan's party won 15 seats out of 20 that were up for in the 371-member provincial assembly in Sunday's vote.

That brings the overall number of seats held by Khan’s party and their allies in the chamber in Punjab to 188. He needs 186 lawmakers' backing to rule the Punjab province. On Friday, the Punjab Assembly will elect its new chief minister to replace Prime Minister Sharif’s son Hamza Shahbaz who currently holds the post.

On Wednesday, Khan reiterated his demand for the snap vote.

“The only solution to the current political and economic problems is the holding of fresh elections," he said.

But Sharif and his allies have rejected Khan's demand, saying the next elections will be held as per the schedule next year. They also blame Khan for the current economic crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Fortune

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warns of the ‘scary’ supply chain scenario that would lead to a ‘deep and immediate’ U.S. recession

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Semiconductors are essential to every scrap of modern technology powering society today, including cars, smartphones, and even missiles. Yet the chip industry is dominated by manufacturers in the small island of Taiwan, where a handful of firms churn out roughly 90% of the world’s most advanced chips. Policy makers in the U.S. have started to see that as a problem.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamza Shahbaz
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf#Imf#The National Assembly#Tehreek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
CNN

CNN Exclusive: FBI investigation determined Chinese-made Huawei equipment could disrupt US nuclear arsenal communications

Washington (CNN) — On paper, it looked like a fantastic deal. In 2017, the Chinese government was offering to spend $100 million to build an ornate Chinese garden at the National Arboretum in Washington DC. Complete with temples, pavilions and a 70-foot white pagoda, the project thrilled local officials, who hoped it would attract thousands of tourists every year.      
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

China launches new bid for internet dominance

Hi, China Watchers. This week we kick the tires on China’s new “cyber sovereignty” initiative, puzzle over the collapse of congressional “tough on China” legislation and scrutinize the State Department’s new “wrongful detention” warning for China-bound travelers. We’ll also unpack the lessons from President XI JINPING’s recent Xinjiang trip and profile a book that warns that “tense cohabitation” is the best we can expect from U.S.-China relations for the foreseeable future.
INTERNET
ABC News

ABC News

753K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy